About 20 people displaced following two-alarm fire at apartment - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

About 20 people displaced following two-alarm fire at apartment complex

Source: Columbia Fire via Twitter Source: Columbia Fire via Twitter
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) -

About 20 people are out of a home after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning. 

Firefighters were called to the apartments at 2611 Ranch Road, off Decker Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters say it took about an hour to "knock down" the fire. 

The American Red Cross says it's helping 20 people who were forced out of their homes by the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly