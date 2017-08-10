About 20 people displaced following two-alarm fire at apartment complex

About 20 people are out of a home after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the apartments at 2611 Ranch Road, off Decker Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m.

#TheCFD on scene 2 alarm apt fire 3611 Ranch Rd no reported injuries all hands working #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/KDEDqunhcQ — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 10, 2017

Firefighters say it took about an hour to "knock down" the fire.

The American Red Cross says it's helping 20 people who were forced out of their homes by the fire.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.