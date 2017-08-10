A Richland County company is expanding through a $96M investment and creating 700 new jobs

An air conditioning manufacturing company will expand operations and create 700 new jobs in Richland County, according to Gov. Henry McMaster's office.

Trane, which operates a facility on Killian Road, will invest $96 million into expanding its footprint in the county to 680,000 square feet.

“We are pleased to extend our commitment to Columbia, S.C. with a sizeable expansion of our HVAC plant," Dave Regnery, President of Commercial HVAC North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said. "Over the next three years, we will create approximately 700 jobs in Columbia. We thank the State of South Carolina, as well as Richland County, for their partnerships and will provide more details as we progress with the expansion.”

“Our workforce has shown that it’s the best in the world, and announcements like this one continue to boost South Carolina’s reputation on the global stage as a state that can get any job done." Gov. Henry McMaster said. "We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment, and our efforts continue to pay off."

Hiring for the new positions should begin in 2018 as construction nears completion.

