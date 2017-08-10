Overnight robbery investigated in Olympia

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a strong armed robbery late Wednesday in Olympia.

Dispatch reports deputies were called to the scene on Virginia Street. Preliminary reports say the victim was not seriously injured.

Investigators have not released any other information or provided a description of the robber.

