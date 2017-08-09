Columbia Police arrest second suspect in connection to fatal shooting in March

Columbia Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting death of a 28-year-old man back in March.

Terry Johnson, 18, is facing multiple charges including murder.

Officers said Johnson is accused of shooting 28-year-old Marvin Webber on the 7300 block of Patterson Road. Investigators believe Webber was killed while he was attempting to sell a car to Johnson and two other suspects back on March 30.

One of the other two suspects was arrested in April. Donte Foskey, 19, is accused of witnessing the shooting death of Webber, leaving the scene, and not calling the police. Foskey has also been charged with multiple charges including accessory after the fact of murder.

Investigators are still searching for the third suspect. A description of that suspect has not been released.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

