South Carolina leaders speak on nuclear lawsuit

State officials are speaking after South Carolina filed its largest lawsuit ever against the federal government this week.

The lawsuit looks to force the Department of Energy to follow through on a deal to remove plutonium from the state. The state is looking to recover $100 million from the agency for failing to remove one metric ton of waste from the Savannah River Site. The state had previously tried to recover the fines as part of another lawsuit over a failed nuclear fuel processing plant at the Savannah River Site.

"Every incentive should be made that we not be a dumping ground, and that South Carolina and Georgia not be a dumping ground for nuclear waste,” Representative Joe Wilson said.

On Wednesday, Governor McMaster said he continues to work with President Trump to get the facility in Aiken County finished

“Plutonium must be downgraded, and the way to do that is through a MOX facility, which we have one under construction that needs to be finished. And as I say, I've been working with the Trump administration to get that done,” Gov. McMaster said.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced steps to revive a long dormant nuclear waste dump in Nevada on Wednesday. But McMaster says the plutonium must be downgraded at a facility first before officials could move the plutonium out of South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.