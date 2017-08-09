South Carolina leaders speak on nuclear lawsuit

Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.More >>
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.More >>
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.More >>
Some concerned area homeowners say they want the city to take a tougher stand on enforcing zoning codes.More >>
Some concerned area homeowners say they want the city to take a tougher stand on enforcing zoning codes.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting death of a 28-year-old man back in March.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting death of a 28-year-old man back in March.More >>
Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.More >>
Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.More >>
State officials are speaking after South Carolina filed its largest lawsuit ever against the federal government this week.More >>
State officials are speaking after South Carolina filed its largest lawsuit ever against the federal government this week.More >>
The national champion South Carolina Gamecocks were also tops in attendance last year.More >>
The national champion South Carolina Gamecocks were also tops in attendance last year.More >>
A man accused of opening fire at a Ladson pawn shop told a judge that his actions "were in poor choice."More >>
A man accused of opening fire at a Ladson pawn shop told a judge that his actions "were in poor choice."More >>