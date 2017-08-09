South Carolina tops in women's basketball attendance

The weather isn't the only thing making it feel like fall on Monday. Football is in the air in Columbia as the Gamecock football team hit the practice field this morning for the start of fall camp.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
Woods was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car. He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt's lawsuit against the school has been dismissed. Nutt sued Ole Miss for defamation of character. Nutt alleged that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
The 2-3 day hearing will take place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati.More >>
As part of the plan to get LSU ready its season-opener against BYU, head coach Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff are treating the four Saturday scrimmages in August like preseason games.More >>
A’ja Wilson was announced as a member of the USA Women’s U23 National Team on Friday.More >>
Beth Roberts used to train at the Tift Gymnastics Academy. Now the recently graduated Georgia Gym Dawg has returned to work with the youth.More >>
The LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has unanimously approved a proposal that a statue honoring football legend Dr. Billy Cannon be erected on campus.More >>
Fall football practice is off and running for the Crimson Tide for the 2017 season and it started with some controversy.More >>
