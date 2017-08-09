$100 million solar energy project coming to South Carolina

There is a big boost coming to Graniteville with solar energy.

State officials, including Governor McMaster, were on hand for the inauguration of the $100 million solar project in Aiken County.

The governor says he hopes this project gives the state a new way to access to energy.

"I think the success of this particular facility, a seven-acre facility that can produce up to a megawatt of power, and even today with the overcast that we have it is still producing power and energy, we've come a long way from the original solar panels,” Representative Joe Wilson explained.

Officials say the field produces power, even on cloudy days. They say the next step is storing the power produced.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.