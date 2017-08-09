$100 million solar energy project coming to South Carolina

Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
The national champion South Carolina Gamecocks were also tops in attendance last year.More >>
The national champion South Carolina Gamecocks were also tops in attendance last year.More >>
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.More >>
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.More >>
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.More >>
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
A man accused of opening fire at a Ladson pawn shop told a judge that his actions "were in poor choice."More >>
A man accused of opening fire at a Ladson pawn shop told a judge that his actions "were in poor choice."More >>
There is a big boost coming to Graniteville with solar energy.More >>
There is a big boost coming to Graniteville with solar energy.More >>
A giant Trump-coiffed inflatable chicken got a lot of attention when it appeared Wednesday afternoon in a park behind the White House.More >>
A giant Trump-coiffed inflatable chicken got a lot of attention when it appeared Wednesday afternoon in a park behind the White House.More >>
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.More >>
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Attorney General Alan Wilson after the attorney general refused to resign despite a report indicated possible collusion between himself and a man whose firm is under state investigation.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Attorney General Alan Wilson after the attorney general refused to resign despite a report indicated possible collusion between himself and a man whose firm is under state investigation.More >>