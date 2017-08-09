Councilman: Reviving abandoned plant could cement McMaster's legacy

Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
A giant Trump-coiffed inflatable chicken got a lot of attention when it appeared Wednesday afternoon in a park behind the White House.More >>
At the Broad River Campground in Fairfield County, just a few miles from V.C. Summer, it’s hard to spot a camper, but it’s easy to find metaphorical tumbleweeds dumpsters are nearly full, a charcoal grill sits left behind, and so do stacks of unused firewood.More >>
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.More >>
Making sure you and your child are aware of the signs and symptoms could be the difference between a minor concussion, and a second hit that has lasting effects.More >>
Richland County deputies are responding to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Attorney General Alan Wilson after the attorney general refused to resign despite a report indicated possible collusion between himself and a man whose firm is under state investigation.More >>
