A councilman says Gov. Henry McMaster could cement his legacy through VC Summer response

The teenagers, one whom is the baby's cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
At the Broad River Campground in Fairfield County, just a few miles from V.C. Summer, it's hard to spot a camper, but it's easy to find metaphorical tumbleweeds dumpsters are nearly full, a charcoal grill sits left behind, and so do stacks of unused firewood.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
Authorities in Spartanburg are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Monday night.
A man who may have information in connection with a random weekend shooting in Five Points this past week is now being sought by Columbia Police Department investigators.
Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa.
Columbia Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting death of a 28-year-old man back in March while a third suspect remains on the loose.
