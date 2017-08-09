One person transported to hospital following shooting at Richland Co. apartment complex

Richland County deputies are responding to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Deputies responded to The Farrington Apartments on the 1400 block of Farrington Way near St. Andrews Road,

Details are very limited at this time, but deputies have confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their upper-body. Their condition is not known at this time.

Stay with WIS as we will continue to bring the latest details as they become available.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RIGHT NOW: @RCSD continuing to investigate shooting at apartment complex off of Broad River Rd @wis10 pic.twitter.com/0qgpl7Itfr — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) August 9, 2017

