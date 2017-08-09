Surveillance video shows man firing gun in Five Points over the weekend

This person of interest is being sought for questioning in connection with a shooting in Five Points on Aug. 5. (Source: CPD)

A man who may have information in connection with a random weekend shooting in Five Points this past week is now being sought by Columbia Police Department investigators.

According to CPD, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5 when a man opened fire in the area of 1001 Harden Street. Surveillance video shows the man running across the road before leaving the scene.

Investigators do not currently have a motive for the shooting but think a light-colored truck may have been the target.

Citizens with information about the shooting or the identity of the person of interest are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

