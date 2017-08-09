LIVE: Inflatable chicken with President Trump-style hair placed - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Inflatable chicken with President Trump-style hair placed near White House

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect

LIVE: Inflatable chicken with President Trump-style hair placed near White House (Look in the top right corner).

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly