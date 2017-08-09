State Democrats want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend AG Alan Wilson

South Carolina Democrats now want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Attorney General Alan Wilson after the attorney general refused to resign despite a report indicated possible collusion between himself and a man whose firm is under state investigation.

State Democrats said in a statement that it's McMaster's job to suspend Wilson until the probe into Richard Quinn and Associates, a high-powered political consulting firm that has aided in Wilson's attorney general campaigns, was completed.

“The Constitution clearly outlines what our Republican Governor’s duty is when cases of misconduct are discovered. When the Republican Attorney General sought the advice of and shared information with Richard Quinn, the potential target of the corruption probe – it became a case of neglect of duty and potential misconduct – Alan Wilson should be removed by the Governor until this is resolved.”

Democrats say Article VI, Section 9 of the state Constitution backs up their wishes. That section details the removal of state officers for "incapacity, misconduct, or neglect of duty."

The Post and Courier said e-mails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request showed Wilson communicated with Quinn to discuss the ongoing probe and First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe's investigation.

We have reached out to the governor's office for a statement.

