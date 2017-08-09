'Remain ever vigilant' of Lizard Man during eclipse, SCEMD says

If you haven't heard of the myriad of things you should be worried about during Aug. 21's Total Solar Eclipse, then allow the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to add another thing to worry about to your list.

Lizard Man. Yes, the Lee County Lizard Man.

Perhaps rather tongue-in-cheekily, the SCEMD tweeted out a photo of Lizard Man sightings juxtaposed with the path of the eclipse's totality.

Regarding possible paranormal activity potentially occurring during the #SolarEclipse2017. As always, if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/O3IuYhHzqB — SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 9, 2017

"As always, if you see something, say something," the tweet said.

