CPD: Man threatened life of Walmart employee's child for $18K in gift cards

The Columbia Police Department would like the public's help in finding a 20-year-old man accused of fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars worth of gift cards by blackmailing a Midlands store employee.

Arrest warrants have been entered into the National Crime Information database for Ashad Brooks.

Brooks is accused of threatening the life of a Walmart employee’s child if she didn’t give him Visa gift cards worth close to $18,000 in June 2017. As a result of the threat, the female was in fear for her child’s safety and Brooks, in turn, received the cards without paying for them, police said.

Once arrested, Brooks is expected to be charged with blackmail/extortion and obtaining property under false pretenses.

The CPD has consulted with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the case and additional charges could be forthcoming in the investigation.

If you have any information about where Brooks might be, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

