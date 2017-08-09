This race and fun run is starting at an odd time to raise awareness and money

You likely have seen the commercials to call 811 before you dig. South Carolina 811 is holding its fourth annual 811 Run in Columbia. Registration before August 10 is $18.11. The 5k race starts at 8:11 a.m.
The 811 Run on August 12 is for both runners and walkers. It is a family-friendly event and they welcome strollers. And new this year – a Kids Fun Run. Take your children to the super hero fun run after the 811 run. All kids who participate will be given an 811 cape! No registration is necessary. The Kids Fun Run will start at 9 a.m.
Packet Pickup will be at the SC811 office on Friday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 810 Dutch Square Blvd, Suite 320. Packet pickup will also be available on the morning of the run from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the race location which is 1000 S. Holly Street at Memorial Stadium in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood.
The race proceeds will go to the South Carolina Firefighter Association Foundation since firefighters are the first responders to emergencies involving underground utilities.
South Carolina 811 is a free service. Call that number to notify them of any of your plans to dig. This will help prevent damages that may result in fines, utility service interruption, and injury.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
