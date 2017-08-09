No, "mystery weed" growing in downtown pavement crack is not marijuana

The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
An air conditioning manufacturing company will expand operations and create 700 new jobs in Richland County, according to Gov. Henry McMaster's office.More >>
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.More >>
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.More >>
There's a suspicious plant growing between the cracks of the pavement on Main Street in Columbia, but a Department of Natural Resources Botanist says it's not weed.More >>
A man who may have information in connection with a random weekend shooting in Five Points this past week is now being sought by Columbia Police Department investigators.More >>
