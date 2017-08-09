Leaked e-mails tell tales of success in days before VC Summer's sudden abandonment

Several e-mails leaked to WIS tell tales of success even as the project was days from shuttering. (Source: WIS)

E-mails leaked to WIS help illustrate why the sudden abandonment of VC Summer’s expansion project caught thousands of workers off-guard.

An e-mail sent by Fluor to all employees just days before the abandonment told workers that "contrary to rumors," a decision on the project’s future hadn’t been made and that one wouldn’t be announced until at least August 10.

Another e-mail shows what an anonymous former employee described as a "milestone” report.

In that e-mail, another Fluor employee described progress on installing a turbine, an important part of a nuclear power plant.

"Our level of confidence for a successful placement is good," the employee wrote in that e-mail to dozens of other employees.

Another document, called a concrete pour card, shows a recent order of concrete for that turbine construction.

The anonymous employee we talked to described that milestone as an important one. The former worker said the e-mails illustrate why workers reported to work on Monday, July 31 expecting a normal day of work. However, that wasn’t the case.

