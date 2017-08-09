Gov. Henry McMaster is 'actively pursuing' sale of Santee Cooper to help finish part of VC Summer

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed he is "actively pursuing" options to sell Santee Cooper to help potentially finish parts of the failed project VC Summer in Fairfield County.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed he is "actively pursuing" options to sell Santee Cooper to help potentially finish parts of the failed project VC Summer in Fairfield County.More >>
A day after Senate leaders created a committee to review the failed nuclear reactor project at the VC Summer plant in Jenkinsville, the House has followed suit with the creation of its own committee.More >>
A day after Senate leaders created a committee to review the failed nuclear reactor project at the VC Summer plant in Jenkinsville, the House has followed suit with the creation of its own committee.More >>
Just hours after her boss retweeted it, U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley slammed a Fox News report based on anonymous sources claiming North Korea is moving anti-ship missiles to its coast.More >>
Just hours after her boss retweeted it, U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley slammed a Fox News report based on anonymous sources claiming North Korea is moving anti-ship missiles to its coast.More >>
South Carolina Democrats are calling on Attorney General Alan Wilson to resign following a report that alleged he communicated with a Palmetto State politico whose office is part of a probe into corruption at the State House.More >>
South Carolina Democrats are calling on Attorney General Alan Wilson to resign following a report that alleged he communicated with a Palmetto State politico whose office is part of a probe into corruption at the State House.More >>
South Carolina's highest court is delaying implementation of a ruling involving domestic violence protections for same-sex couples amid criticism from both sides that the decision actually leaves all unmarried couples less protected.More >>
South Carolina's highest court is delaying implementation of a ruling involving domestic violence protections for same-sex couples amid criticism from both sides that the decision actually leaves all unmarried couples less protected.More >>