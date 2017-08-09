Gov. Henry McMaster is 'actively pursuing' sale of Santee Cooper to help finish part of VC Summer

Gov. Henry McMaster said he is actively pursuing options to sell Santee Cooper. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed he is "actively pursuing" options to sell Santee Cooper to help potentially finish parts of the failed project VC Summer in Fairfield County.

Appearing in Graniteville at the inauguration of a $100 million solar energy project, McMaster confirmed a Wall Street Journal report indicating he was pursuing a plan to sell off the utility or the utility's 45 percent of the project.

McMaster said the buyout is an option to make power customer's higher bills over the years count to continue work on the project.

Last week, SCANA and Santee Cooper decided to abandon the project after years of ratepayer increases to help fund the project. Thousands of workers were laid off as a result.

The governor also said he would support a special session of the General Assembly to push legislation and that he also wants "exhaustive" hearings on the matter.

