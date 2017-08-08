Death of 5-year-old prompts Kershaw County leaders to rethink area fire service

County leaders say, over the months ahead, they plan to look into ways to strengthen emergency fire service to many areas.

This comes just days after a young boy in Lugoff died from burns he suffered in a vehicle fire.



That happened to 5-year-old Easton Flowers at the end of July. Witnesses say he was inside the vehicle near a home off of Andrew Circle when the flames broke out. According to an incident report of the fire, it took volunteer fire crews for the county 13 minutes to get on scene.



Meanwhile crews with the Lugoff Fire Department, which is a paid, fully-manned agency, were not called out even though their headquarters were closer to the scene. County officials say the reason why that happened is because current county policy mandates that volunteer fire companies have to called first for many areas.



At their meeting on Tuesday night members of the Kershaw County Council decided it may be time to change that.



"We will have a task force look at this in greater detail and not just in one single fire department but all of them," said Julian Burns, who is chairman of the Kershaw County council.



The council voted unanimously to form a new committee to look at the issue in greater detail. Ultimately, possible ideas on what to do could end up in front of county voters.

Meanwhile the fatal care fire that killed Easton Flowers is still under investigation by SLED.

