Riverbanks Zoo names Stringfellow new president, CEO

Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of extreme weather over the last four decades.More >>
County leaders say over the months ahead they plan to look into ways to strengthen emergency fire service to many areas. This comes just days after a young boy in Lugoff died from burns he suffered in a vehicle fire.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Thomas Stringfellow was announced as the new president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Tuesday.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
The storm brings concerns of flash flooding caused by heavy rains as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.More >>
