Riverbanks Zoo names Stringfellow new president, CEO

Thomas Stringfellow was announced as the new president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Tuesday.

Stringfellow previously served as the interim president and CEO after Palmer Krantz III retired in June.

"Tommy brings extensive knowledge and experience to this vital role with more than 25 years combined in the zoo and attractions industries," said Mary Howard, chair of Riverbanks Park Commission. "Tommy has demonstrated effective, visionary leadership throughout his tenure at Riverbanks. His proven track record and dedication to the Zoo will ensure Riverbanks' continued growth, financial success and leadership in the field of conservation."

Stringfellow previously directed sales and marketing departments at Paramount Parks’ Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags Whitewater Water Park and American Adventures Family Entertainment Center, and Six Flags Great Escape and Water Park in New York.

Since then, Stringfellow has served at Riverbanks as the director of marketing back in 2002. He was later promoted to chief operating officer in 2011.

"I am exceedingly grateful for this opportunity and especially proud to lead Riverbanks as president and CEO," said Stringfellow. "The Zoo employs a knowledgeable, driven and dedicated staff each of whom I'm excited to journey with as we build upon Riverbanks' past successes and continue to grow the Zoo as a global leader in conservation, education, science and recreation."

