Driving in South Carolina during the eclipse? Troopers provide words of advice

Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
The storm brings concerns of flash flooding caused by heavy rains as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
The storm brings concerns of flash flooding caused by heavy rains as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.More >>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.More >>
Residents in Irmo can park in the street in front of their home – at least until Town Council meets on August 10th to talk about parking ordinances.More >>
Residents in Irmo can park in the street in front of their home – at least until Town Council meets on August 10th to talk about parking ordinances.More >>
A person has been arrested after shots were fired at a convenience store in Batesburg-Leesville.More >>
A person has been arrested after shots were fired at a convenience store in Batesburg-Leesville.More >>
Deputies in Lexington County have arrested 24-year-old Tony Robinson for a shooting incident that occurred in Batesburg-Leesville.More >>
Deputies in Lexington County have arrested 24-year-old Tony Robinson for a shooting incident that occurred in Batesburg-Leesville.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>