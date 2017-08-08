Man arrested in connection to shooting at Lexington Co. convenience store

Deputies in Lexington County have arrested a man wanted for a shooting incident that occurred in Batesburg-Leesville.

Officials said 24-year-old Tony Robinson got into a verbal altercation with two people in the parking of a West Columbia Avenue convenience store. Robinson then fired multiple shots at them and their car, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

Authorities said everyone, including Robinson, left the parking lot after the shots were fired. Shortly after the incident, two Batesburg-Leesville police officers encountered Robinson and detained him near the store.

He was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department a short time later.

Robinson has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

He was denied bond on Tuesday afternoon and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

