Suspect involved in shooting at weekend party identified

Columbia police have now identified the person wanted for a shooting that took place at a party this past weekend.

Authorities are looking for 23-year-old Jerome Coleman. According to the Columbia Police Department, Coleman is accused of shooting a man while leaving a party at 3140 Bronx Street on August 5.

The victim, who was shot in the upper body, was listed in critical but stable condition.

Coleman now faces charges for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities say Coleman should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this shooting or Coleman's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

