The Senate has formed a committee to review the failed VC Summer project

Senate Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman has formed a committee and appointed legislators to review the cancellation of the VC Summer nuclear reactor project.

In a letter, Leatherman appointed Sen. Nikki Setzler and Sen. Shane Massey as co-chairmen of the VC Summer Nuclear Project Review Committee.

Senators Luke Rankin, Thomas Alexander, Brad Hutto, Paul Campbell, John Scott, Greg Gregory, Sean Bennett, Ronnie Sabb, Mike Fanning, and Stephen Goldfinch were also appointed to the panel.

The committee, according to Leatherman, is to look at every aspect of the failed project from the choices by the Public Service Commission to allow rate raises by SCE&G to fund the project to the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the company charged with helping build the two Fairfield County reactors. From there, Leatherman hopes the committee will provide recommendations for changes to state law.

"The decision to abandon the project leaves South Carolinians strapped with paying for new facilities that will never provide electricity to their homes or businesses," the letter said.

"The Senate will look to this committee for leadership and direction to develop new energy policy for South Carolina. I urge you to begin meeting as soon as possible."

The move comes after lawmakers formed what's called the Energy Caucus, a bipartisan group of legislators looking to make changes to state law in the wake of the project's cancellation by SCE&G and Santee Cooper.

No word on if Leatherman or other lawmakers plan to convene a special session of the General Assembly.

