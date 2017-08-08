They bought and rented homes to plant roots in SC, then SCE&G pulled the plug on VC Summer

Roughly a week after a huge nuclear expansion project was abandoned – and thousands of workers were laid off as a result – neighborhoods like Eagles Nest in Chapin are changing.

“I’ve got a lot of friends and clients that work out there. I’ve lived in this community forever,” said Tony Timmerman. “They’ve been an employer out here for a long time, and it’s just devastating for a lot of people.”

Over the past week, Timmerman, a realtor with Coldwell Banker, has been busy listing homes he didn’t expect to list.

“I met with somebody yesterday to list their house. You start seeing the ‘for sale’ signs going up. Everywhere you stop to talk to somebody, that’s all anybody’s talking about,” he said.

Since last Monday, Timmerman said 41 new houses have been listed in Chapin alone. Other Chapin realtors tell WIS they’ve noticed the same: driveways dotted with U-Hauls and now-jobless homeowners itching to break their leases after the devastating, sudden, unexpected news.

“I had a client who was set to close on August the 18th, and we had to stop right at that point he was told he had lost his job, so the home search was over at that point,” Timmerman said.

Timmerman said it’s a heart-breaking trend that’ll change Chapin’s housing market. He said Lake Murray, good schools, and a wonderful community will continue to bring people to Chapin. However, the V.C. Summer lay-offs will be felt.

“I think it definitely will,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a flood of houses here very shortly that will come onto the market. That’s going to impact the new construction that we’ve got going on in Chapin right now.”

In the meantime, Timmerman said he’s praying for the laid off workers, and he’s still has hope something might change.

“The house that I listed yesterday was for one of the people out there, and I said, ‘The best news you can give me is to call me and tell me to ‘come get your sign,’ and that you’ve found a new job,’” Timmerman said.

