Traffic moving after tractor-trailer accident blocks all lanes of eastbound I-20

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Concrete blocks spilled onto Interstate 20 under the Interstate 26 overpass following an accident Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Trooper David Jones) Concrete blocks spilled onto Interstate 20 under the Interstate 26 overpass following an accident Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Trooper David Jones)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 20 underneath the Interstate 26 overpass caused massive traffic issues Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, that accident happened around 1:45 p.m. near mile marker 64 and blocked all eastbound lanes. Several large concrete blocks also spilled onto the interstate and had to be removed.

Details such as how many other cars were involved in the accident or if there were any injuries have not been reported. 

