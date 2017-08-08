LIVE: Collision closes all lanes of eastbound I-20 under I-26 ov - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Collision closes all lanes of eastbound I-20 under I-26 overpass

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Irmo Fire and other emergency officials are on the scene of an accident on Interstate 20 that currently has all lanes blocked.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, that accident happened near exit 64 in the eastbound lane.

Details remain limited, but the accident appears to have happened near the overpass connecting I-20 with Interstate 26.

More on this story as it develops. 

