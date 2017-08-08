We visited the McDonald's of the future and it will change the way you order fast food

Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.More >>
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.More >>
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.More >>
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Attorney General Alan Wilson after the attorney general refused to resign despite a report indicated possible collusion between himself and a man whose firm is under state investigation.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Attorney General Alan Wilson after the attorney general refused to resign despite a report indicated possible collusion between himself and a man whose firm is under state investigation.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa.More >>
Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa.More >>
If you haven't heard of the myriad of things you should be worried about during Aug. 21's Total Solar Eclipse, then allow the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management to add another thing to worry about to your list.More >>
If you haven't heard of the myriad of things you should be worried about during Aug. 21's Total Solar Eclipse, then allow the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management to add another thing to worry about to your list.More >>
The Columbia Police Department would like the public's help in finding a 20-year-old man accused of fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars worth of gift cards by blackmailing a Midlands store employee.More >>
The Columbia Police Department would like the public's help in finding a 20-year-old man accused of fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars worth of gift cards by blackmailing a Midlands store employee.More >>