Report: Gov. Henry McMaster could find a way to complete one VC Summer reactor

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is mulling several options to help complete at least one of the nuclear reactors in Fairfield County after the project was jarringly shut down last week after almost a decade of construction by SCE&G.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, McMaster is weighing options that include selling Santee Cooper's 45 percent of the facility or outright selling off Santee Cooper. Santee Cooper a state-owned utility company.

RELATED: See photos from the now shuttered VC Summer site.

Last week's shock move by SCE&G has reverberated throughout the state already with ratepayers angry at the 18 percent increase in their power bills over the last several years, politicians upset at the spending of $10 billion by SCE&G for the now dead-in-the-water project, and the several thousand construction workers who found themselves on the unemployment line suddenly last week.

Lawmakers moved to establish an Energy Caucus designed look at ways to prevent SCE&G from locking in or raising rates further to help cover the costs of the shuttered reactors.

Ex-workers from the site are already mulling legal options as well.

The project has been shrouded in doubt since earlier this year when primary contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.