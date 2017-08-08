Amb. Nikki Haley slams N. Korea missiles report retweeted by Donald Trump

Just hours after her boss retweeted it, U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley slammed a Fox News report based on anonymous sources claiming North Korea is moving anti-ship missiles to its coast.

Appearing on Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning, Haley called the report "incredibly dangerous" and said it was based on classified information.

"I don’t know what’s going on, but I will tell you it’s incredibly dangerous when things get out to the press like that,” Haley said. “You’re not only just getting a scoop on something, but you’re playing with people’s lives.”

Haley continued and slammed the leaks from the intelligence community.

“Wherever the leaks are coming from, if someone thinks they’re getting power and fame from it, all you're doing is putting Americans in danger," Haley said.

President Donald Trump, no fan of leaks himself, retweeted the report written largely from anonymous sources.

U.S. spy satellites detect North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boat https://t.co/BPFXsLffgy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2017

