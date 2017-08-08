Garners Ferry Road reopened after gas line rupture

The Columbia Fire Department closed part of Two Notch Road Tuesday morning for a report of a gas line rupture. The road is now open.More >>
Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
The storm brings concerns of flash flooding caused by heavy rains as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division says a 75-year-old man who went missing has been located.More >>
South Carolina says it's filed its largest lawsuit ever against the federal government, seeking to force the U.S. Department of Energy to make good on a deal over removing plutonium from the state.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
David Letterman will be back with a new talk show in 2018.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is mulling several options to help complete at least one of the nuclear reactors in Fairfield County after the project was jarringly shut down last week after almost a decade of construction by SCE&G.More >>
