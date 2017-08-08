Garners Ferry Road reopened after gas line rupture

The Columbia Fire Department closed part of Two Notch Road Tuesday morning for a report of a gas line rupture. The road is now open.

The Columbia Fire Department closed part of Two Notch Road Tuesday morning for a report of a gas line rupture. The road is now open.

Garners Ferry Road is back open in Lower Richland County after it was closed for more than an hour due to a gas line break.

UPDATE: @scegnews has mitigated rupture all lanes of Garners Ferry have reopened, all fire units have cleared scene #TrafficAlert #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 8, 2017

Moments after reporting the department had mitigated a gas line break on Two Notch Road, Columbia Fire sent a Tweet saying crews had been called to another one on Garners Ferry Road.

#TheCFD on scene natural gas rupture 7800blk Garners Ferry all lanes Garners Ferry closed b/t Hazelwood/Pineview Rds #TrafficAlert #scnews pic.twitter.com/zvAcaRg4TF — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.