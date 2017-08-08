Garners Ferry Road reopened after gas line rupture - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Garners Ferry Road reopened after gas line rupture

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Garners Ferry Road is back open in Lower Richland County after it was closed for more than an hour due to a gas line break. 

Moments after reporting the department had mitigated a gas line break on Two Notch Road, Columbia Fire sent a Tweet saying crews had been called to another one on Garners Ferry Road.

