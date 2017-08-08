Two Notch Rd. reopened after gas line rupture investigated - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two Notch Rd. reopened after gas line rupture investigated

(Source: Columbia Fire and Rescue) (Source: Columbia Fire and Rescue)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department closed part of Two Notch Road Tuesday morning for a report of a gas line rupture. The road is now open. 

The street was blocked for about 20 minutes. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • LIVE TRAFFIC

    LIVE TRAFFIC

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly