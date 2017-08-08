Two Notch Rd. reopened after gas line rupture investigated

The Columbia Fire Department closed part of Two Notch Road Tuesday morning for a report of a gas line rupture. The road is now open.

#TheCFD on scene natural gas rupture 2500blk Two Notch no reported injuries all Two Notch closed Germany & McFadden #TrafficAlert #scnews pic.twitter.com/1nvFWdFWap — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 8, 2017

UPDATE: @scegnews mitigated rupture all fire units have cleared @ColumbiaPDSC is reopening all lanes of Two Notch #TrafficAlert #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 8, 2017

The street was blocked for about 20 minutes.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.