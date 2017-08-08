Sumter man accused of throwing child off deck, sexually assaulting girl

A Sumter man has been arrested after deputies say he threw a child off a deck and sexually assaulted a girl.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports Kingwood Carrell Smith, Jr., 21, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies say the charges stem from two separate incidents with two victims.

According to the arrest warrant, Smith is accused of dragging a child across the floor by his feet and throwing him off a deck, causing the child to suffer a broken wrist and a dislocated shoulder.

In the second incident, the warrant says Smith reportedly engaged in sexual battery with a female. The warrant also says Smith continued the inappropriate touching despite the alleged victim asking him to stop.

Both incidents occurred on August 4 at a home in the 200 block of Pioneer Drive in Sumter.

Smith is awaiting trial at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. Bond was set at $20,000.

