Sumter man accused of exposing himself to teen - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter man accused of exposing himself to teen

Antonio Scott (Source: Sumter Police Dept.) Antonio Scott (Source: Sumter Police Dept.)
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

Sumter Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl.

Police say they charged Antonio Jermaine Scott, 30, with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.  Scott is accused of exposing himself to the girl and attempting to make her touch him on August 2 at a business on Washington Street.

Scott posted bond and was released from the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center with ordered electronic monitoring. 

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly