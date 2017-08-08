Sumter man accused of exposing himself to teen

Sumter Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl.

Police say they charged Antonio Jermaine Scott, 30, with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Scott is accused of exposing himself to the girl and attempting to make her touch him on August 2 at a business on Washington Street.

Scott posted bond and was released from the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center with ordered electronic monitoring.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.