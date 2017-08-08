Carolina Bigfoot group claims sighting reported in western NC

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) — If you thought Bigfoot never ventured down South, think again.

Members of a group calling themselves Bigfoot 911 claim they spotted the giant, walking, bear-like, legendary creature in the woods of Western North Carolina Friday night.

John E. Bruner posted on the Marion group's Facebook page (it's a closed group page) that the expedition in McDowell County "hit pay dirt" just before 11 p.m.

The sighting came after three teams set up glow sticks at various locations, Bruner said.

He describes how they heard movement in the woods, three steps at a time, and the creature came into view near a glow stick about 30 yards away.

"The angle of the moon was shining straight down on the road and something big stepped into view," Bruner said. "I turned my headlamp on and I saw a large bi-pedal animal covered in hair. It took one step into the woods, (then) I took off running toward where it went into the woods."

Bruner said the man-animal was standing 30 yards to his right with its right hand on a tree that had been broken off 9 feet above the ground.

"It's face was solid black, (with) no hair on it," he said. "The hair looked shaggy all over (its body.) It turned and took five steps and was at the bottom of the hill, probably 30 yards. I could see the gluteus maximus flexing with each step."

"We tracked it as far as we could, (but) never saw anything else," Bruner said.

However, on the way out of the woods, something or someone kept rocks thrown at the team, according to Bruner.

"Wow," Bruner said. "What a night."

The group has about 50 member and claims to have extensive proof that Bigfoot exists, though no picture or video of this last sighting was posted.

This latest sighting has not been listed on the website bfro.net,which claims to be "the only scientific research organization exploring the Bigfoot/Sasquatch mystery."

The website claims that Bigfoot has been spotted 96 times in North Carolina, twice in McDowell County, six times in Cleveland County and five times in Macon County.

The state with the most sightings, according to the website, is Washington, listed at 631.

