Vacationers find rattlesnake on Hilton Head Island beach

A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.

Jonathan Wiles shot this video of a rattlesnake on the beach at Port Royal Plantation -- a BIG rattlesnake!

His wife posted a video of the snake saying: "This guy just rolled out of a wave right in front of us this morning. Literally the wave just deposited him. A) I've never seen a rattle snake in real life B) a rattle snake is probably one of the last things I would expect to wash up onto shore in front of me C) security told me that "rattle snakes on the beach are not in their jurisdiction" D) the poor snake seemed just as confused as we were. Are beach rattlers "a thing" cuz they are now."

Wiles said they notified Port Royal Plantation security, who said they didn't have anything to remove the snake. He said they notified the beach patrol.

A few days later, Wiles posted a photo of a pig who visited them on the beach.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.