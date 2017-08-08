Vacationers find rattlesnake on Hilton Head Island beach

Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
According to a recent Quinnipiac University survey, just one-third of all Americans approve of Trump's job performance, a new low in the poll.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified an elderly woman who was killed when a vehicle rolled over her.More >>
Sumter Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
If you thought Bigfoot never ventured down South, think again.More >>
August is “National Immunization Awareness Month,” according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. The goal is to not only remind parents of kids headed back to school about the importance of children getting immunized but to also remind adults and seniors, too.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.More >>
A person has been arrested after shots were fired at a convenience store in Batesburg-Leesville.More >>
