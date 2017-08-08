Scattered rain throughout the next two days

A slow-moving front is over the southeast and will slowly start to move over the Midlands Tuesday, as it moves it will increase the rain chances. Light rain is expected in the Midlands in the morning.

"It's not a rain you necessarily have to dodge. It's a light rain. Nuisance rain for some, light drizzle for others," said First Alert Meteorologist Von Gaskin.

But later in the day, expect periods of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms. The rain totals will calculate to a half inch for some and an inch for most others.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tropics

Franklin:

Tropical Storm Franklin has made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. Is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Weakening is expected while Franklin moves across the Yucatan peninsula during the day Tuesday. Re-strengthening is forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday while Franklin moves over the Bay of Campeche.

Invest 99L:

A trough of low pressure located about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and showers. Development of this system is not expected during the next few days due to unfavorable environmental conditions. However, some development of this system is possible by the weekend while the system moves west northwestward at about 15 mph over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...20 percent.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.