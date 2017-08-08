Missing 75-year-old man located safely - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Missing 75-year-old man located safely

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: SLED) (Source: SLED)
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The State Law Enforcement Division says a 75-year-old man who went missing has been located.

Bobby Baker, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, was last seen at Heath Springs in Lancaster at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Details remain limited, but SLED says Baker was safely recovered and the endangered person advisory has been canceled.

