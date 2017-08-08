Authorities in search of missing 75-year-old man

Authorities are looking for 75-year-old Bobby Baker.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was last seen at Heath Springs in Lancaster at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Baker stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds. He is a white male with green eyes and gray hair. Baker wears glasses and may possibly be wearing navy blue overalls.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Baker was last seen driving a red 2005 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck with the SC Farm Tag 43405FM.

Authorities were not able to confirm Baker’s direction of travel or his destination.

If you see Mr. Baker or the vehicle described above. Please call 911.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.