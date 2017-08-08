RCSD: Male shot while attempting to buy iPhone at apartment complex

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Northeast Columbia on Monday.

Deputies responded to 111 Elders Pond Circle on Monday after reports of shots fired.

Lt. Curtis Wilson said the victim who was shot was trying to buy an iPhone. Wilson said the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

A witness told WIS that a burgundy Chevy truck was shot during the incident.

Details regarding the shooting are extremely limited and a description of the shooter has not been released.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

