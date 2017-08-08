SCDC: Inmate found unresponsive at Lee Correctional Institution - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDC: Inmate found unresponsive at Lee Correctional Institution

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC) Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)
LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officials tell WIS that an inmate was found unresponsive on Sunday at Lee Correctional Institution.

The inmate, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Sommer Sharpe, was found in a single cell.

Details on the incident have not been released at this time.

However, Sharpe said the incident remains under investigation.

