Fireflies set single-season attendance record with 13 home games left

COLUMBIA, SC – On Monday night, the Columbia Fireflies broke their single-season attendance record of 261,276 fans – set during the team’s inaugural season in 2016. With a crowd of 3,276 on Monday, Columbia has set the new (and still-climbing) attendance record at 261,691 with only 53 home games played thus far in 2017 (four rain outs to date); in 2016, the Fireflies played 69 of 70 home games (with one date rained out).

“The atmosphere at Spirit Communications Park this season has been absolutely electric,” said Fireflies president John Katz. “We have seen some of the best crowds in this ballpark’s history, and it’s a testament to the passionate Fireflies fans across the Midlands. We have the greatest fans in the South Atlantic League, and we’re truly privileged to share this park with everyone who attends a ballgame.”

Columbia has averaged 4,938 fans per game thus far in 2017, up from an average of 3,785 fans per game in 2016. The 4,938 fans per game puts Columbia in the top three in average attendance in the South Atlantic League.

There have been 23 crowds this season of 5,000 or more, 14 of 6,000 or more and seven of 7,000 or more. The Fireflies have also sold out six games thus far in 2017. The largest crowd of the season (8,412) was on hand for Opening Night on April 6.

Largest Crowds in Spirit Communications Park history:

Monday, July 4, 2016 – 9,228

Thursday, April 14, 2016 – 9,077

Thursday, April 6, 2017 – 8,412

Sunday, June 25, 2017 – 8,304

Saturday, June 10, 2017 – 7,861

Groundbreaking for Spirit Communications Park was held on January 6, 2015, and the multi-use park hosted its first baseball game on April 14, 2016 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,077. The Fireflies are the first professional baseball team in Columbia since the Capital City Bombers relocated to Greenville, South Carolina, following the 2004 season.

The Fireflies continue its homestand at Spirit Communications Park this week. Columbia hosts the Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees) for two more games before welcoming the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers) for a four-game set.