Suspect in custody after shooting at Lexington Co. convenience store

A person has been arrested after a shooting took place at a convenience store in Batesburg-Leesville.

Authorities in Lexington County said they made their way to the store at 501 West Columbia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday night.

Deputies found shell casings at the scene and later found the gun. After checking the area, authorities said no one was injured during the shooting.

The suspect is now facing a weapons-related charge. The identity of the person arrested has not been released at this time.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.