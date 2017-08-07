Woman dies after vehicle rolls over her in driveway - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman dies after vehicle rolls over her in driveway

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

An elderly woman has died in Lexington County has died after a vehicle rolled over her.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened on the 1400 block of Murrayhill Circle.

Authorities say the incident took place in a driveway. The woman, who was in her 80s, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies will continue to investigate the incident.

