Woman dies after vehicle rolls over her in driveway

An elderly woman has died in Lexington County has died after a vehicle rolled over her.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened on the 1400 block of Murrayhill Circle.

Authorities say the incident took place in a driveway. The woman, who was in her 80s, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies will continue to investigate the incident.

