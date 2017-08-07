Lexington man arrested after being stabbed

Deputies in Lexington County arrested a man after he was stabbed while getting involved in a domestic dispute.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Terrance Singh has been charged with third-degree assault and cruelty to children.

“Based on what investigators determined at the scene, Sligh was stabbed by a man attempting to protect a child in the home,” Lexington County Jay Koon said. “The cruelty to children charge stems from Sligh punching the child as a form of discipline.”

After hitting the man, Sligh was stabbed during the altercation.

The man responsible for the stabbing was not charged.

As he was being treated for his stab wounds at a local hospital, Sligh was arrested. He would be released from jail on Monday afternoon after posting more than $1,500 bail.

