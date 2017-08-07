Orangeburg man charged with murder after “senseless” shooting

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting this past weekend.

Authorities said Curran Jennings was involved with a shooting that took place around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday that stemmed from a confrontation near Whittaker Parkway.

Witnesses told Orangeburg deputies that the 37-year-old Jennings saw a man approach Jennings’ truck parked at Whittaker Elementary. As the man got closer, Jennings followed the man. Witnesses said they saw the victim run towards Jennings and heard shots fired. They later found the man lying on the ground after suffering three gunshot wounds.

“This was just senseless,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Two grown men couldn’t work out any differences they may have had?”

According to the witnesses, Jennings left in his truck.

Jennings was later contacted by deputies and returned to the scene to be taken into custody.

Bond consideration will be made at a later date by a circuit court judge.

The investigation is still ongoing.

