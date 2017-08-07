McLeod's Farm might be one of the state's finest, but what about one of the nation's finest?

Kemp McLeod might be one of the nation's best farmers if he wins a national award. (Source: WIS)

A South Carolina farmer is getting some national attention.

You may know him for his famous peaches and huge farm in McBee. Kemp McLeod, of McLeod's Farm, was just named South Carolina's 2017 Farmer of the Year. Now, he's up for a national award "Outstanding Farmer in the South” against nine others in the United States.

Monday was business as usual for the McLeod family but this time they were impressing more than the everyday customer. This time, they were impressing a panel of judges from Georgia who stopped by to tour the farm.

Kemp McLeod spends most of his days getting his farm ready.

"He starts when the sun comes up," his son, Spencer McLeod, said.

But McLeod says getting ready to win a national award looks a little different.

"We have had a little off schedule this past weekend trying to clean up and look nice," Kemp said. "Thankfully we had some rain and everything turned up green."

The busy roadside store that sits on Highway 151 in McBee was busy with customers shopping all day.

"I come here two, three times a week sometimes," Lucinda Sellers, a regular customer, said. "I enjoy the vegetables, and I love the peaches they got."

The title and award come despite a rough start to the peach crop.

"We did have a frost event that affected our peach crop significantly,” Kemp said. The farm was able to save about 50 percent of their crops.

The winner will be announced in October.

