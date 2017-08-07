South Carolina Democrats want Attorney General Alan Wilson's resignation over e-mail report

South Carolina Democrats are calling on Attorney General Alan Wilson to resign following a report that alleged he communicated with a Palmetto State politico whose office is part of a probe into corruption at the State House.More >>
South Carolina's highest court is delaying implementation of a ruling involving domestic violence protections for same-sex couples amid criticism from both sides that the decision actually leaves all unmarried couples less protected.More >>
South Carolina senior Sen. Lindsey Graham promised "holy hell" if Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fired by President Donald Trump.More >>
South Carolina's highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as heterosexual couples.More >>
A new plan to keep youthful offenders from landing back behind bars as adults is gaining traction as the Department of Juvenile Justice studies recidivism rates.More >>
