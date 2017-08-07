South Carolina Democrats want Attorney General Alan Wilson's resignation over e-mail report

South Carolina Democrats are calling on Attorney General Alan Wilson to resign following a report that alleged he communicated with a Palmetto State politico whose office is part of a probe into corruption at the State House.

In a statement released Monday, state Democrats 2nd Vice Chair Anthony Thompson called for Wilson to leave the attorney general's office.

“The appearance of collusion exposed in yesterday’s Post and Courier makes it clear that the time has come for the Attorney General to resign. At best, he has used poor judgment that compromises public faith in both the ongoing corruption probe and his office. At worst, he has participated in obstruction of justice," Thompson said.

The Post and Courier said e-mails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request showed Wilson communicated with high-powered political operative Richard Quinn, owner of Richard Quinn and Associates, to discuss the ongoing probe and First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe's investigation.

Wilson attempted to have Pascoe thrown off the case, but was rebuffed by the state Supreme Court.

Quinn's group remains part of the focus of a SLED investigation. Quinn's son, Rick Quinn, Jr., has been indicted as part of the probe and accused of improperly using his office to send business to his father's firm. He has denied the allegations.

We reached out to Wilson for comment, who said he's not going anywhere.

“Of course I will not resign. The Democratic Party’s statement is laughable and ridiculous. If they bothered to look at the facts they would be embarrassed to have even suggested it.”

