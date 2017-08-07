Deputies believe a family dog might have been the one thing that saved a child's life in a shooting

Richland County deputies were called to this home where a family dog may have saved a boy's life. (Source: WIS)

Investigators looking into a shooting case say a dog struck and killed by a bullet may have saved a 9-year-old boy's life.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a suspect is now being sought on nine counts of attempted murder and animal cruelty following a shooting on Miriam Avenue on Saturday morning.

RELATED: See others wanted in the Midlands.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6 a.m. following a shots fired call. According to deputies, the suspect or suspects in this case opened fire on a residence, striking the home and several cars in the process.

Nine people -- two males and seven females -- were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

One of those people, the 9-year-old child, was sitting next to the family dog when it was struck by gunfire.

A description of suspects or any further information has not yet been detailed by the sheriff's department.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.